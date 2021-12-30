ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172 over the last ninety days.
Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 9,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,638. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
Read More: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.