ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 55.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,115 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 9,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,638. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

