Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.94. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.
ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $577.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
