Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.94. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $577.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

