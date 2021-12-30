Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Shares Down 2.2%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 8,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADVZF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

