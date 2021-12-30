AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 205,479 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

NYSE MSI opened at $272.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $273.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

