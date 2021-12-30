AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

LCID stock opened at 36.97 on Thursday. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 10.00 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 41.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.