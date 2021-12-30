AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

