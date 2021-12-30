Aeron One Day Volume Reaches $5,521.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $9,521.48 and approximately $5,521.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

