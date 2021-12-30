Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.65. Affimed shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,138 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $564.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 14.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 786,748 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 337,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

