agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. agilon health has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $4,721,816 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $16,579,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

