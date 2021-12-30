agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Marpai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 8.65 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $38.18, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Marpai.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

