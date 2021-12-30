AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. State Street Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

