Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 4th

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 4th. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RICOU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICOU. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter worth $3,480,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter worth $671,000.

