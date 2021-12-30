AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

