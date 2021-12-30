Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.22. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 2,286,995 shares traded.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $400.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

