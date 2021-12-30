Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of ALRS opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $510.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

