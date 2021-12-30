ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 2,080.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 518.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006962 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,588,297 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.