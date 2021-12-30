Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.44. 16,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.