Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,008,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,935. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39.

