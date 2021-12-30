AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE AWF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 132,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.