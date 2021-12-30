Allworth Financial LP Purchases 88 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,595,109 shares of company stock valued at $438,320,693 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $179.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.55 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.