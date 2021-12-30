Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $129.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

