Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 107.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 972,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

