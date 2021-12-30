Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1,091.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $122.48 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.79 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.46.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

