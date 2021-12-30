Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,397 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period.

BATS IVAL opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

