Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 154,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

