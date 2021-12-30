Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6,305.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.28 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

