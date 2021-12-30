Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,428,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,103 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 90.46% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $107,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDMA opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

