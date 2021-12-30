Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 113,425 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,425 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

