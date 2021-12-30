Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

