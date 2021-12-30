Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

