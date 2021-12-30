Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 2.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.75. 448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

