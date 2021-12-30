Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 2,498 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GOOG stock opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,921.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,796.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

