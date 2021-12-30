Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,939.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,921.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,796.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.