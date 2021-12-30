Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,933.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,909.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,766.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.