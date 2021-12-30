Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.40. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 6,012 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUSF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.2242 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

