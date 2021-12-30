Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $251,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ALTM stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $991.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 3.56.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.