Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

