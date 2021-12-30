Amalgamated Bank Has $1.77 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $92.55 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

