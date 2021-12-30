Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after acquiring an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

