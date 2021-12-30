Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W stock opened at $191.72 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.80 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,350 shares of company stock worth $26,397,084 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

