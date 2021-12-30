Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,562 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

