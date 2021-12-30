Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,123 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

