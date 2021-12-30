Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,460.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

