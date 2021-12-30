Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $33.94. 1,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

