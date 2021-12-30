America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.86. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 191,477 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $448.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. Research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,708 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

