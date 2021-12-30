American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

