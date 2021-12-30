American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.