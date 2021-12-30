American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.03

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.03 and last traded at $103.03, with a volume of 1309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American States Water by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

