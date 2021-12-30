American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.16 and a 200 day moving average of $278.04. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

