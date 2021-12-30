Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.95

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 2735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,104 shares of company stock worth $848,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.